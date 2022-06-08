Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 497 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $94,784,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.93.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.81 and its 200 day moving average is $195.71.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.