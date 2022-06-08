Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 307.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 296.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $190.29. The stock had a trading volume of 438,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,233,184. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $475.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.33.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,916 shares of company stock worth $32,223,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.