Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,420,000 after buying an additional 142,292 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,951,000 after buying an additional 73,635 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.38. 25,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,253. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.14 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

