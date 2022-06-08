Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.93.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.52. 19,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,628. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

