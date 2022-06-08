Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 29000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of C$8.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13.

Get Sienna Resources alerts:

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.