Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 29000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of C$8.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13.
Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)
See Also
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.