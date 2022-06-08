Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SRRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $201,957. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,067,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 295,339 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after acquiring an additional 460,194 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 771,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,721,000 after acquiring an additional 296,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a current ratio of 21.27. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.01.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.