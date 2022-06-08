SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $145.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 793,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 6.8% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $145,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after buying an additional 288,090 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,975. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.31 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.37 and its 200-day moving average is $163.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

