SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,352. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.78 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

