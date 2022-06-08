Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 8,320 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 215,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,341.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801 over the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period.

SGFY remained flat at $$12.95 on Wednesday. 1,070,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,761. Signify Health has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

