Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after buying an additional 392,414 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.05. 41,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,508. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.14 and its 200 day moving average is $144.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

