Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 66,553 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after acquiring an additional 799,555 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after acquiring an additional 359,423 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,578,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,331 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.35. 56,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $92.88 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

