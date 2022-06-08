Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 116,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

