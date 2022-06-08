Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives $6.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. 613,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.95. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 29.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

