Simcoe Capital Management LLC Invests $1.67 Million in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. HireRight accounts for about 0.2% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Simcoe Capital Management LLC owned 3.69% of HireRight as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $1,742,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $1,968,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $24,176,000.

Get HireRight alerts:

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 22,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $325,083.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,874,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,576,315.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 212,655 shares of company stock worth $3,014,735.

HireRight stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. 1,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,095. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

About HireRight (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.