Simcoe Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 748.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 812,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 717,172 shares during the period. Gogo makes up about 1.2% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,192. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.02. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Gogo news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,522.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

