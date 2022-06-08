Simplify Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,734 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,094. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,992 shares of company stock worth $4,527,167. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

