Simplify Asset Management Inc. Purchases 829 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises about 0.0% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,779 shares of company stock worth $11,791,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,425. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

