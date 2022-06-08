Simplify Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.36 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.27.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $496.57. 28,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,454. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $465.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $508.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

