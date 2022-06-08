Simplify Asset Management Inc. Takes $623,000 Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. LivaNova makes up approximately 0.0% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in LivaNova by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,232. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

