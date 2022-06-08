Siris Capital Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Siris Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 645,724 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,000. Benefitfocus accounts for 100.0% of Siris Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Siris Capital Group LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Benefitfocus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 31.4% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 80.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,994. The company has a market capitalization of $330.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.66. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.74 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 251,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,844,963.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $319,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,376.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313 and sold 46,113 shares worth $430,363. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

