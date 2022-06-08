Skycoin (SKY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,421.00

Skycoin (SKY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $15,421.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars.

