Skye Global Management LP Decreases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Skye Global Management LP lessened its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Skye Global Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Tyler Technologies worth $66,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $6,346,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TYL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $363.09. 889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,732. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.97 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

