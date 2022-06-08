Slate Path Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for about 0.6% of Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Slate Path Capital LP owned 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $5,385,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.19. 203,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,383,390. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

