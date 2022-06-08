Slate Path Capital LP Sells 1,100,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Slate Path Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,100,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources makes up about 2.4% of Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $46,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $51,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600 in the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. 35,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,074,088. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

