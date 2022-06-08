SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) PT Set at €17.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) received a €17.00 ($18.28) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.55% from the company’s previous close.
ETR:AM3D opened at €10.84 ($11.66) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $246.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38. SLM Solutions Group has a 1-year low of €8.89 ($9.56) and a 1-year high of €23.80 ($25.59).
