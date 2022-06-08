SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) PT Set at €17.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) received a €17.00 ($18.28) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.55% from the company’s previous close.

ETR:AM3D opened at €10.84 ($11.66) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $246.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38. SLM Solutions Group has a 1-year low of €8.89 ($9.56) and a 1-year high of €23.80 ($25.59).

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

About SLM Solutions Group (Get Rating)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.