Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$181.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.52 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Smartsheet stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. 62,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,199. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 in the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 374.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $12,052,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

