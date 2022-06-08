Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $585,000 Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber makes up approximately 0.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Shares of WFG stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $90.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,744. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.32. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

