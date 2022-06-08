Snowhook Capital Management LP Makes New $35.75 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Snowhook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,745,000. Salesforce makes up about 8.0% of Snowhook Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,785,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.86. 39,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,715,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.22. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.80.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,392,464. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

