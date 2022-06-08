Snowhook Capital Management LP Takes $44.40 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Snowhook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,403,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 9.9% of Snowhook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $557.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.