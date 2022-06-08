Snowhook Capital Management LP Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Snowhook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 477,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,000. CSX makes up approximately 4.0% of Snowhook Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 30,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. 184,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,710,890. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.