Socorro Asset Management LP Has $11.68 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Socorro Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 3.3% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $7.40 on Wednesday, reaching $221.35. 28,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,460. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.38. The company has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

