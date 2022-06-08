Socorro Asset Management LP Sells 27,724 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Socorro Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,724 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.7% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $35.96. 321,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,001,460. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

