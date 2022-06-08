Sofinnova Investments Inc. Buys 5,717 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Oncology were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Sierra Oncology news, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,553 shares of company stock worth $201,957. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRRA shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SRRA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,253. The company has a quick ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $55.17.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

