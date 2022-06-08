Sofinnova Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 168,882 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 168,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,876,000. iRhythm Technologies makes up 1.2% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRTC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,884,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,507. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.63. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.46.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

