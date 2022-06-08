Sofinnova Investments Inc. Makes New $7.72 Million Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $88,884,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $48,817,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 551,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BMRN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.07. 3,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23.
BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $128,517.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,639 shares of company stock worth $10,388,684 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
