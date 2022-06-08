Sofinnova Investments Inc. Takes Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,369,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,764,000. Roche accounts for 4.1% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in Roche by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 295,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Roche by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter worth $4,648,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.40.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,501,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7922 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

About Roche (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.