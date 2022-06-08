Soroban Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 800,000 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,952,000. Rivian Automotive makes up about 0.6% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $3,652,616,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $2,562,520,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,629,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RIVN traded up 1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,115,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of 61.62.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 70.39.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

