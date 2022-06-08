Soroban Capital Partners LP Buys New Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,873,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,533,000. Cenovus Energy comprises about 1.0% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.54% of Cenovus Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,598,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,320,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

CVE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. 166,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,396,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.86.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

