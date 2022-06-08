Sound Point Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 140,000 National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. National CineMedia accounts for 1.4% of Sound Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sound Point Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of National CineMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 1,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,555. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $107.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.91%.

National CineMedia Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

