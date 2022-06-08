Source Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 896 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 480,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,767,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.32. 44,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,967. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $92.88 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.94.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

