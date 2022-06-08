Source Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,318 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $45.34. 146,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,288,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

