Source Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,619,000 after purchasing an additional 119,019 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,597,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,990,000 after buying an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYG traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.06. 44,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.46. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $150.49 and a 12 month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

