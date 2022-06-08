Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.30 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $18,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,764. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.65 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

