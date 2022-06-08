Source Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 738,345 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

