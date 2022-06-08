Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,055 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.25. 207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.83. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

