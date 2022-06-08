Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Buys 400,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 3.8% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.94% of SS&C Technologies worth $196,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,925,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,922 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,251,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,604,000 after purchasing an additional 632,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,431,000 after purchasing an additional 426,453 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SSNC stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,978. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

