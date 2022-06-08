Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Buys New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,690,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 0.06% of D.R. Horton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 888,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,631,000 after acquiring an additional 255,664 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.64. 18,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.