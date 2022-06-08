Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Invests $37.79 Million in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,789,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Grab at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GRAB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 319,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,025,604. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.29.
About Grab (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
