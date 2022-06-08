Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Carvana makes up 1.6% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $81,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Carvana by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $581,000.

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,740,250 shares of company stock worth $295,465,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 78,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,660,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.38. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.74.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

