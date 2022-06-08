SparkPoint Fuel Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $106,233.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $73,070.15 and approximately $106,233.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00191393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00401797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029912 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.